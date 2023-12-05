Khloé Kardashian shows off impressive curves in sexy gym clip!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian showed fans how she likes to work out in a sultry gym clip!

Khloé Kardashian flaunted her "revenge body" during her at-home gym session. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American founder's Only Fans dream could become a reality, per her latest gym footage.

On Monday, KoKo showed off her toned figure and curvy bottom in a clip she shared via her Instagram story.

The video featured The Kardashians star rocking a monochromatic fit that featured a low-cut sports bra with a pair of sheer leggings.

KoKo's video also showed her toned abs and shapely backside as she flexed in front of a mirror aptly placed in her home gym.

The mom-of-two completed her athletic apparel with black sneakers while her blonde tresses were styled in a wet, wavy look.

The mirror footage also showed KoKo's workout mat, which was decorated with her nickname plus her daughter True's name alongside several pink hearts.



When it comes to working out, nobody goes harder than the reality star, who has often shared snaps of her time in the gym and famously helped others achieve their fitness goals on her TV series Revenge Body.