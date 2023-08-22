Khloe Kardashian invites fans behind-the-scenes in boss babe TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her busy life with an intimate look at one of her photoshoots.

Khloé Kardashian gives major boss babe vibes in her newest TikTok. © Screenshot/TikTok/khloékardashian

The Good American mogul's TikTok post on Monday highlighted all the thrills and frills from her latest shoots.

The footage appears to be behind-the-scenes looks from the launch of her fashion brand's knee-high slouchy boots, as KoKo is seen modeling them.

The video, which was set to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's Barbie World, begins with The Kardashians star sipping Starbucks while getting glammed up by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

The 39-year-old is then seen posing in a head-to-toe black catsuit and matching coat as she leans back on a black Lamborghini.

In another shot, she rocked a white corset, matching pants, and black knee-high slouchy boots while posing in an elevator.

She captioned the fun clip, "Come to set with me," which is exactly users got to do!