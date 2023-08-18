Khloe Kardashian "tomato girl" twins on dreamy Tuscany vacay

Tuscany, Italy - Khloé Kardashian and her mini-me True Thompson hopped on the "tomato girl" trend in cute pics from their Italian vacation!

Khloé Kardashian shared sweet pics form her time away with her daughter True Thompson, where the two matched in floral dresses. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Thursday, the 39-year-old Kardashians star dropped pics from her Tuscany takeover, where she sweetly twinned with her mini-me.

The mom-daughter duo are too cute for words in KoKo's Instagram dump, which first featured the Good American mogul and her toddler leaning in for a cute air kiss.

Khloé and True wore matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses that are a play on the current "tomato girl" fashion trend taking over the internet this summer.

The aesthetic highlights a relaxed take on summer style that makes one look like they're about to take on the farmer's market (or to whip up a meal with tomatoes, perhaps).

More snaps of Koko and True showed the pair striking poses on a lakeside dock, with a final shot highlighting their hilarious attempt at padding a rowboat.

Still, the vacay pics won the hearts of the reality star's followers, including sis Kim Kardashian, who commented, "This is the cutest picture I've ever seen."