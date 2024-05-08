Khloé Kardashian is "not OK" after seeing sister Kim's Met Gala corset look

New York, New York - Khloé Kardashian is freaking out with the rest of us after seeing her sister Kim Kardashian 's viral – and bonkers – Met Gala 2024 corset look!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) is freaking out with the rest of us after seeing her sister Kim Kardashian's (l.) viral – and bonkers – Met Gala 2024 corset look! © Collage: ALIAH ANDERSON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

KoKo didn't attend the Met Gala this year, but she did keep up with the Kar-Jenners who did!

Kim lit up the red (well, green) carpet on Monday night in a breathtaking Maison Margiela outfit that still has the internet buzzing.

Her younger sister's reaction to the look, however, was priceless.

"I am NOT OK!!!!!!!" Khloé wrote on an Instagram story picture of her sister's fit.

"Holy smokes Batman," she added.

The Good American founder also had some praise for her other Met-going sisters, posting another Insta story about Kylie Jenner, fondly calling her "a vintage Barbie!!!!!!"

For supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, Khloé wrote, "You are a living angel! Wow!!!!!"

She continued, "I am not ok if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated."

For momager Kris Jenner, she wrote, "My forever and ever and ever queen!!!!! My regal mama! I drool for you always."