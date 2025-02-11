Khloé Kardashian reveals which sister she thinks will have a baby next

Los Angeles, California - Which Kar-Jenner sister will be the next to welcome a baby? Khloé Kardashian has weighed in!

Khloé Kardashian (l.) has spilled her thoughts about which sister she thinks will have a baby next. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian & @kourtneykardash

Speaking with E! News on Monday, the 40-year-old reality star was adamant that the next sister to get pregnant will not be her.

Instead, the mom of two predicts Kourtney Kardashian will expand her family next!

"She loves having babies and being pregnant," Khloé said of her older sister. "So I can totally see her having another one."

The eldest of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023.

The 45-year-old Poosh mogul shares her three older kiddos with her ex Scott Disick – Mason (15), Penelope (12), and Reign (10). Rocky was her first baby with Blink-182 musician Travis Barker, whom she wed in 2022.

There's now a total of 13 grandbabies for matriarch Kris Jenner, with Kendall Jenner being the only sibling without children.

Kim Kardashian shares four little ones with her ex Kanye West, while Kylie Jenner – who is now dating actor Timothée Chalamet – has two babies with rapper Travis Scott.