Kourtney Kardashian proves baby Rocky is growing up fast ahead of first birthday!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian shared another teasing look at her baby boy Rocky ahead of his first birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian gave a peek look at her home life with hubby Travis Barker and baby boy Rocky.
The Lemme founder celebrated her favorite time of year with a peek at her life at home with her 11-month-old son and her hubby, Travis Barker.

Kourt's latest Instagram photo dump first showed Kravis doing what they do best – showing a lot of PDA, that is! – while matching in vibrant red pajamas as the mom of four jumped into Travis' arms.

The second pic in the slideshow was another teasing glimpse of baby Rocky, dressed in an adorable black onesie with ears and wings.

The carousel of pics continued highlighting Kravis' affection for each other with a pic of a sweet Post-It note to Kourt from the Blink-182 drummer along with flowers and beach photos.

The pair's son turns one on November 1, but will they finally reveal Rocky's face for his big milestone?

Fans are also eagerly awaiting a peek at Kourt and Travis' costumes for Halloween '24. What do you think they'll be?

