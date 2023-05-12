Khloé Kardashian shows how to "elevate" in jaw-dropping outfit!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner that's been updating their wardrobe, according to Khloé Kardashian's newest Instagram post!

Khloé Kardashian is turning heads on Instagram in a chic Dolce & Gabbana oufit. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder posted a new snap where she's seen rocking Dolce & Gabbana from head-to-toe

The epic ensemble, which features pieces from Kim Kardashian's collaboration with the luxury fashion house, includes a black bustier corset top under a silk robe-style jacket with a tie-belted waist and black flared trousers.

The back-to-back snaps show the mom of two posing in front of Safely cleaning products.

Khloé was sporting chic attire for the launch party of Kris Jenner's cleaning supply brand. Yet, it seems that KoKo managed to steal her momager's spotlight!

KoKo captioned the post, "Elevate your everyday!! @getsafely that’s right!!"

The Kardashians star latest jaw-dropping post isn't the only time she's made a statement on the 'gram.

On Wednesday, KoKo channeled her inner "Little Mermaid" with a sultry snap that shows the reality star sporting her dirty blonde locks in beachy waves.