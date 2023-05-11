Khloé Kardashian gives off mermaid vibes in sexy new pic!

Khloé Kardashian is ready for the beach with her stunning new look. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old channeled her inner swimmer while sporting a sexy new look on Instagram.

Khloé's latest post featured The Kardashians star looking beach ready with her dirty blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell to her torso, as she gazed into the camera with hypnotic hazel eyes.

KoKo flaunted her busty frame in a white bandeau-style bikini top with black trim as she posed in front of an enchanted forest-like background.

Mermaid much?

The mom of two captioned the sultry post, "Something is brewing," which seems to hint Khloé has something wickedly good on the way.