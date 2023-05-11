Khloé Kardashian gives off mermaid vibes in sexy new pic!
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian debuted a sultry new style that's giving major Little Mermaid vibes!
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old channeled her inner swimmer while sporting a sexy new look on Instagram.
Khloé's latest post featured The Kardashians star looking beach ready with her dirty blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell to her torso, as she gazed into the camera with hypnotic hazel eyes.
KoKo flaunted her busty frame in a white bandeau-style bikini top with black trim as she posed in front of an enchanted forest-like background.
Mermaid much?
The mom of two captioned the sultry post, "Something is brewing," which seems to hint Khloé has something wickedly good on the way.
Is Khloé Kardashian hinting that she's back with Tristan Thompson?
Khloé's teasing caption follows consistent gossip that she is back together with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.
Though the reality star has maintained that she is single, her sister Kim Kardashian's attendance at his Lakers playoff game reignited the two's reunion rumors.
The SKIMs owner posted a snap of Tristan on her Instagram story after the match, which led to the assumption that he and Khloé are back on.
Yet, fans shouldn't jump the gun too soon, since Khloé hasn't been to any Lakers games - but you never know!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian