Kylie Jenner is seeing blonde in new JPG campaign, and fans are here for it!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner became the latest Kardashian-Jenner to go blonde in her latest fashion photoshoot!

Kylie Jenner has officially entered her "King Kylie" era with a stunning blonde 'do and bleached eyebrows. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Is there any look the 25-year-old beauty mogul can't pull off?

On Monday, Kylie dropped snaps from her photoshoot for Jean Paul Gaultier's (JPG) Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The reality star turned heads while wearing a daring blonde wig and sporting bleached eyebrows!

The carousel of snaps features behind-the-scenes photos of the ethereal JPG shoot where Kylie posed in various looks from the new collection.

The sexy outfits JPG's latest muse modeled featured numerous colorful, body-hugging dresses in prints ranging from geometric and abstract to anatomical. Kylie also rocked a dreamy pink dress that features illustrations of both painterly flowers and breasts.

Along with her icy blonde locks and bleached brows, Kylie was wearing dusty pink makeup and blush lips.

"Jpg behind the scenes," she captioned the sultry post.

Kylie's IG followers couldn't help praise the pics with many proclaiming that the mom of two is the "real" model of the family.

"Blonde kylie needs to make a come back!!!" one fan commented.