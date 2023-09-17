Khloé Kardashian spoofs iconic Britney Spears interview in hilarious TikTok

Los Angeles, California - In a hilarious new TikTok, Khloé Kardashian lip-synced a Tucker Carlson interview with Britney Spears from 2003, where Carlson asked the pop star about her iconic 2001 campaign for Pepsi and whether or not she actually drinks the soda.

Khloé Kardashian (c) impersonated Britney Spears (r) on TikTok in a remake of the pop star's infamous 2003 interview with Tucker Carlson. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@khloékardashian & VINCE BUCCI/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The video, which was posted on Friday, starts with a voiceover from Carlson, 54, who asks, "Candidly, just between you and me, how much Pepsi do you drink on an average day?"



Khloé twirls her hair and pretends to chew gum like Spears did in the original interview.

Then, along with make-up artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the reality star lip-syncs Spears' response: "I really do like Pepsi!"

"Really?" Carlson asks incredulously, "What's your favorite kind?"

Khloé and Co. then mouth Brit's hilarious reply, "My favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi's Pepsi!"

When the Carlson voiceover asks if Britney drinks Diet Pepsi (an insinuation that hasn't exactly aged well), the posse mouths, "No, just reg... just regular Pepsi."