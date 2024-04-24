Kim Kardashian hits back at Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department diss

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has apparently responded to Taylor Swift 's alleged diss from her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Kim Kardashian (r.) has shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift's supposed diss towards her in The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DAVID BECKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per PEOPLE, the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul is "over" her long-standing feud with the 34-year-old singer.

After T. Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, fans quickly speculated that the track, thanK you aIMee, was inspired by the artist being bullied by Kim in 2016.

Taylor sings in the chorus, "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F**k you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Yet, The Kardashians star has apparently responded to the song, with an insider spilling to the site that Kim's "over it and thinks Taylor should move on."

The source added that the beauty magnate "doesn't get why Taylor keeps harping on it."

"It's been literally years," the insider continued.