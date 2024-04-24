Kim Kardashian hits back at Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department diss
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has apparently responded to Taylor Swift's alleged diss from her album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Per PEOPLE, the 42-year-old SKIMs mogul is "over" her long-standing feud with the 34-year-old singer.
After T. Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, fans quickly speculated that the track, thanK you aIMee, was inspired by the artist being bullied by Kim in 2016.
Taylor sings in the chorus, "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed 'F**k you, Aimee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can't forget the way you made me heal."
Yet, The Kardashians star has apparently responded to the song, with an insider spilling to the site that Kim's "over it and thinks Taylor should move on."
The source added that the beauty magnate "doesn't get why Taylor keeps harping on it."
"It's been literally years," the insider continued.
Should Taylor Swift move on from Kim Kardashian feud?
Kim K and T. Swift's bad blood began back in 2016 when the AHS star's ex-husband, Kanye West, rapped about the Fortnight singer his song, Famous, and claimed that Taylor approved of being called a "b***h" in the track, which she denied.
Kim made matters worse when she released an edited snippet of a call between Ye and Taylor, which led fans to call the pop star a liar. The full call corroborating Taylor's claims was leaked four years later.
The Fresh Out the Slammer singer called the pair out in her TIME Person of the Year feature just last year, making it clear she isn't over what went down.
Will Kim K and T. Swift move past the drama? Stay tuned to find out!
