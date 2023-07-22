Kim Kardashian and LeBron James witness Messi magic in Miami victory

Lionel Messi enchanted fans of his new MLS club Inter Miami with a beautiful, last-minute goal, and many celebrities and pro athletes witnessed the moment!

By Taylor Kamnetz, Florian Mentele

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Legendary soccer star Lionel Messi enchanted fans of his new MLS club Inter Miami CF and celebrities alike with a Leagues Cup victory in epic fashion.

Lionel Messi's (r.) magic goal rocked Inter Miami fans and stars in attendance alike! © Collage: Chandan KHANNA / AFP / IMAGO / USA TODAY Network Stars like Kim Kardashian, pro athletes such as LeBron James and Serena Williams, and supporters of MLS club Inter Miami had to wait just under 54 minutes for their freshly arrived superstar aka Messi to step foot on the pitch during the Leagues Cup match against Mexico's Cruz Azul on Friday evening. Though many assumed the game would end in a dreary draw as the score remained 1-1, everything changed in the fourth minute of stoppage time thanks to some Messi free-kick magic. Messi did not disappoint, taking a two-step run-up and curling the ball into the left corner, sending the arena into overdrive and securing a 2-1 win for Miami. The soccer star's last-minute goal not only brought the roughly 21,000 fans in attendance to their feet, it also stunned the celebs and pro athletes in attendance, and their reactions are going viral on social media.

Celebs and star athletes take in Messi magic

Many stars and pro athletes were locked in as Lionel Messi (c.) geared up to make his debut with Inter Miami on July 21, 2023. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP While it was no secret that LeBron James was in attendance at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night, as he retweeted a video of him and Messi hugging it out before kickoff, the NBA legend couldn't help but share a clip of Messi's epic, game-winning free kick on Twitter following the match. In the tweet, LeBron dubbed the kick as "incredible" – and rightfully so! Then, there's Kim Kardashian. While some might have been confused about Kim K's attendance at a soccer match in Miami, it's not the first time the SKIMS co-founder has traveled to see a game – and she didn't travel alone, either!

Appearing alongside the reality TV star and business mogul was her son, Saint, who was rocking a Messi Miami jersey, and her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim and Saint were able to snap a pic with one of Inter Miami's owners and soccer legend, David Beckham, and her son was lucky enough to get a photo with Messi as he was walking off the field after his game-winning goal. Back in March, Kim jetted Saint and a few of his friends overseas to catch an Arsenal FC match, where he proved his love for the world's game by reacting to the match with strong emotion.