Kim Kardashian shows off acting chops in first look at drama series All's Fair

Los Angeles, California - All's Fair, the buzzy new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian , Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, has revealed its first trailer.

Kim Kardashian stars as a high-powered divorce attorney in the upcoming Hulu series All's Fair. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Hulu

Set to the tune of Cell Block Tango from the hit musical Chicago, Tuesday's sneak peek unveiled the first look at the team of high-powered female divorce lawyers at the heart of the show.

All's Fair is another project from Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy, who also tapped Kim Kardashian to star in the latest season of American Horror Story.

It was previously revealed that the 44-year-old reality star is playing a fictionalized version of her own divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, who represented her in her dramatic splits from exes Kanye West and Kris Humphries.

Rounding out the cast of All's Fair are Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, is also on board as an executive producer.

While many have been skeptical about the SKIMS mogul's growing acting career, her All's Fair co-stars have publicly backed her ahead of the show's debut this fall.