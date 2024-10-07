Kim Kardashian's costar Sarah Paulson spills her thoughts on working together!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's costar, Sarah Paulson, couldn't contain her excitement over working with the reality star on the upcoming TV series All's Fair!

Sarah Paulson (l.) gushed over her new costar, Kim Kardashian, as the ladies prepare for their new legal drama, All's Fair. © Collage: JENNY ANDERSON & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 43-year-old SKIMs founder has a forever fan in the Emmy winner, who gushed to Us Weekly about working with Kimmy Cakes on Ryan Murphy's "sexy" new legal drama.

Sarah shared, "She's always been so lovely to me the few times I've met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it's going to be a great, great, good time."

The American Horror Story alum further dished, "I'm meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I'm excited."

Sarah and Glenn Close will join The Kardashians star for the buzzy project, where Kim plays a fictional version of her real-life divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

And while other stars haven't exactly been on board with Kim's acting chops, The People v. O.J. Simpson star feels quite the opposite!

Sarah concluded, "My experience with Kim Kardashian has always been one of real joy. I love watching The Kardashians."