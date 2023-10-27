Kim Kardashian goes viral with bizarre bra for SKIMS brand

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has expanded her fashion empire further with a new addition to her SKIMS collection that just might be the most bizarre yet.

Kim Kardashian debuted the "Ultimate Nipple Bra" coming to SKIMS with a hilarious promo video. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Friday, the 43-year-old reality star unveiled the newest item available from her clothing company: the "Ultimate Nipple Bra."



Yep, the brand-new bra comes equipped with a "built-in, faux nipple."

In a hilarious promotional video, Kim adopted a professorial look as she explained that the bra is the perfect tool as the global temperatures rise.

"No matter how it is, you'll always look cold," she said in the clip. "And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."

And no, this isn't a Saturday Night Live sketch, as the very real Ultimate Nipple Bra will make its debut on Halloween (it is worth noting, however, that the promo video was written by comedian Michelle Wolf, so the SNL energy isn't an accident).

SKIMS will be donating 10% of the item's sales to 1% for the Planet, a philanthropic organization for businesses to donate portions of their revenue to environmental causes.