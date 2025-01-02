Kanye West accused of "sabotaging" Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance!
Los Angeles, California - Though Pete Davidson wishes the best for ex Kim Kardashian, he's apparently still scarred from their romance thanks to Kanye West.
The 44-year-old reality star is said to be dating a new man, yet according to In Touch, her comedian ex is still reeling from their breakup.
A source tattled, "When Pete heard that Kim's got someone new in her life, it brought up a lot of feelings," noting, "People may not realize it, but they were very much in love."
Kim and Pete split in August 2022, and per the tipster, their romance ended because the Saturday Night Live alum "could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her."
They explained that Ye's vicious attacks against Pete "absolutely sabotaged their relationship – and it worked."
Did Kanye West cause Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?
The Grammy-winning rapper, who was married to Kim for nearly a decade, was already purported to have had a hand in "Kete's" demise.
The informant explained, "Don't forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously, he was terrified day and night after that."
They added that the comedian could "hardly sleep, and anywhere he went outside the house, he felt unsafe."
Kim's new man may want to stay on his toes if Ye hasn't changed his controlling ways, as the insider added that Pete "is looking back and wishing things could have been different," noting that he would "like to be with her and he just can't."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP