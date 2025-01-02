Kanye West accused of "sabotaging" Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance!

Los Angeles, California - Though Pete Davidson wishes the best for ex Kim Kardashian , he's apparently still scarred from their romance thanks to Kanye West .

Kanye West (l.) has been accused of having a hand in Kim Kardashian's (r.) split from Pete Davidson. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The 44-year-old reality star is said to be dating a new man, yet according to In Touch, her comedian ex is still reeling from their breakup.

A source tattled, "When Pete heard that Kim's got someone new in her life, it brought up a lot of feelings," noting, "People may not realize it, but they were very much in love."

Kim and Pete split in August 2022, and per the tipster, their romance ended because the Saturday Night Live alum "could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her."

They explained that Ye's vicious attacks against Pete "absolutely sabotaged their relationship – and it worked."