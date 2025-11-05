Kim Kardashian shared her love-hate relationship with ChatGPT while revealing that she used the AI tech to study for her law exams. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The SKIMS mogul's cheeky lie detector test with her All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor got interesting when she revealed that she used ChatGPT to study for law exams.

Kim first revealed that she doesn't use the chatbot for "life advice" or "dating advice," and she doesn't view the tech "as a friend."

But The Kardashians star did dish that she's used ChatGPT for "legal advice," explaining, "When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."

"It has made me fail tests, all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it."

Teyana joked that the bot is a "frenemy," to which Kim replied, "Yes, a frenemy. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along'."

The multi-hyphenate, who took the California bar exam back in July, jokingly referred to the generative AI engine as her a "toxic friend."