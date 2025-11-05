Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for failing law school tests as she awaits bar exam results
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian confessed that the AI engine ChatGPT "intentionally" made her flunk her law tests!
The SKIMS mogul's cheeky lie detector test with her All's Fair co-star Teyana Taylor got interesting when she revealed that she used ChatGPT to study for law exams.
Kim first revealed that she doesn't use the chatbot for "life advice" or "dating advice," and she doesn't view the tech "as a friend."
But The Kardashians star did dish that she's used ChatGPT for "legal advice," explaining, "When I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there."
"It has made me fail tests, all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it."
Teyana joked that the bot is a "frenemy," to which Kim replied, "Yes, a frenemy. And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along'."
The multi-hyphenate, who took the California bar exam back in July, jokingly referred to the generative AI engine as her a "toxic friend."
"But they need to do better because I'm leaning to them to really help me, and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," Kim continued.
"It's like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this b***h is talking to me like this? This is insane."
Kim is currently awaiting the results of her bar exam, but did complete her six-year apprenticeship under attorney Jessica Jackson in May – which she commemorated with a small ceremony attended by her family.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP