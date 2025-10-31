Nasa claps back after Kim Kardashian says 1969 moon landing "didn't happen"

Los Angeles, California - NASA has hit back at Kim Kardashian after the reality star revealed she's not convinced that the 1969 moon landing actually happened.

Kim Kardashian got a response from NASA after she questioned the 1969 moon landing on the latest episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Cover-Images

The 45-year-old mogul shared her penchant for conspiracies during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, saying that she didn't believe American astronauts actually landed on the moon.

In response, NASA's acting administrator, Sean Duffy, wrote via X, "Yes, @KimKardashian, we've been to the Moon before… 6 times!"

He continued on, saying that the US is working to return to the moon through NASA's Artemis campaign, adding, "We won the last space race and we will win this one too."

The post featured a snippet of the scene from Thursday's episode, which saw Kim share her "evidence" for the theory to her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson.

The SKIMs owner cited interviews with Buzz Aldrin, claiming that in one interview, he was asked about the "scariest moment" of the landing.

"And he goes, 'There was no scary moment because it didn't happen,'" Kim claimed.

Kim then encouraged fans to do their research – on TikTok, of course – and come up with a conclusion for themselves.