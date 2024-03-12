Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. subtly confirm a budding romance?

Los Angeles, California - Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. "soft launch" their romance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscar after party?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. (l) apparently "made it clear" that their together at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Oscars after party. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The supposed love birds apparently had "lots of chemistry" at Bey and Jay's yearly "Gold" bash.

Per Page Six, the 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old athlete were seen displaying subtle PDA at the Chateau Marmot after leaving the Vanity Fair's annual party.

Viral footage from the party showed Kim rocking her white, Balenciaga gown, while OBJ sported an all-black leather suit.

According to insiders, The Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver "made it clear" that they are "together."

"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time," the source shared with Page Six.

"They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."