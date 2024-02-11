Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. spotted getting cozy at Super Bowl party in Las Vegas!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. might have said that they're just friends , but some new viral videos of the pair are telling a different tale!

Videos of Kim and the NFL player out and about in Vegas on Saturday night ahead of Super Bowl LVIII have been going viral online!

The rumored couple can be seen walking alongside one another through The Wynn Hotel as paparazzi swarm, later entering into a crowded elevator together.

Kim and Odell had reportedly just left Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party which had also been attended by Khloé Kardashian, Ice Spice, Tiffany Haddish, and many more celebs.

These two possible lovebirds were also seen together last weekend at Jay-Z's pre-Grammy party at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

It's understandable why the SKIMS founder wants to keep any new romances under wraps, however. After the vicious way that Kanye publicly attacked her former boyfriend Pete Davidson, nobody could blame Kim for being cautious!