Donald Trump gets battle from special counsel over televising election conspiracy trial

Washington DC – US prosecutors Monday opposed a bid by Donald Trump to have television cameras broadcast his trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, saying the former president wants to turn it into a "media event."

Special counsel Jack Smith (l.) has urged the judge to reject Donald Trump's request to televise the federal election conspiracy trial. © SAUL LOEB, EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / AFP

Trump's lawyers, in a filing last week with US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is to preside over the trial, asked that it be televised live.

"President Trump absolutely agrees, and in fact demands, that these proceedings should be fully televised so that the American public can see firsthand that this case, just like others, is nothing more than a dreamt-up unconstitutional charade that should never be allowed to happen again," they said.

"Every person in America, and beyond, should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as, if there is a trial, President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated charges," they said.

The prosecution "wishes to continue this travesty in darkness," they added. "President Trump calls for sunlight."

Special Counsel Jack Smith urged the judge to reject Trump's request to televise the trial, calling it a "transparent effort to demand special treatment, try his case in the courtroom of public opinion, and turn his trial into a media event."

Trump is seeking to "create a carnival atmosphere from which he hopes to profit by distracting, like many fraud defendants try to do, from the charges against him," Smith said.

"The Court should reject this attempted distraction and deny the applications."