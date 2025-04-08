Glenn Close spills her thoughts on co-star Kim Kardashian's acting skills

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is back on screen, but this time, it's Hollywood legend Glenn Close who's speaking out ahead of their highly anticipated TV show !

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Glenn Close have seem to hit it off on set of their highly-anticipated upcoming TV show, All's Fair! © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

Who would've thought Glenn and Kimmy Cakes would make such great co-stars?

The Fatal Attraction actor admitted to being "curious" about working with and meeting the SKIMS founder, saying she had to "find my feet" on set, per the Daily Mail.

But the two seem to have hit it off!

Glenn even got some fashion tips from Kim, which led the Emmy-winning star to experiment more with clothing and hairstyles.

Though Kim offered style advice, Glenn refrained from offering acting tips during filming.

She shared, "I think [Kim's] a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road," she continued. "She could be."

Kim, however, confessed to being very nervous about her role in the series.