Kim Kardashian smashes a BMW in viral footage from All's Fair!

Los Angeles, California - Hold Up! Kim Kardashian pulled a Beyoncé on the set of her upcoming TV drama, All's Fair.

Kim Kardashian let loose on a parked BMW in a viral scene from her new series, All's Fair. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The budding star took a page out of the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's book while filming a scene for Ryan Murphy's buzzing series.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Kim is captured walking up to a parked BMW while rocking a billowy, yellow dress, a silver chunky choker, black gloves, and matching shades – all the while wielding a bat in her hands.

The Kardashians star then proceeds to tear up the luxury vehicle, including smashing the windows into pieces of glass that flew everywhere.

The intense clip is notably similar to Bey's iconic Hold Up music video from her visual album, Lemonade – perhaps Kim and Murphy drew inspiration from the pop star?

All's Fair has been teased to be a "sexy" legal series that also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Glenn Close.