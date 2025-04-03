Kim and Khloé Kardashian reignite fiery feud as Khloé dubs Kim "two-faced"

Los Angeles, California - Kim and Khloé Kardashian 's different parenting styles have caused some strife on The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian dredged up her feud with Kim (r.) during their camping trip to Joshua Tree. © DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

This week's episode of the Hulu reality TV series showed Kim and KoKo going to Joshua Tree for a camping – AKA "glamping" – trip in an RV with their mom, Kris Jenner.

En route to the dessert, the SKIMS co-founder got a call from her daughter North, who was in China with her dad, Kanye West, to perform at his concert.

Yet, both Kris and the Good American mogul got annoyed with Kim for her long video chat, leading KoKo to bring up their mom-shaming fight from last season.

In her confessional, the mom of two blasted her sister, saying, "Like, seriously. You're the one that, not even a year ago, is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child. And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours."

The Kar-Jenner matriarch agreed with KoKo's sentiment, saying in her own confessional, "This is exactly what you criticized Khloé for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Yep."