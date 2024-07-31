Is Kim Kardashian selling the lavish Hidden Hills mansion she bought with Kanye West?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian selling her longtime Hidden Hills pad? Here's the tea on the latest news!

Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows when she claimed that she was "moving" in a recent social media clip. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Monday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul raised eyebrows when she pulled up to her nephew Tatum's dinosaur-themed birthday party in a lavish, gold gown.

Khloé Kardashian teased her sister, saying, "Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here," adding, "No, you are the party. I love this."

After being dragged by KoKo, Kim explained that she didn't have many clothing options as she was in the middle of "moving."

Yet the reasoning sounded some alarms as it was then assumed that the AHS star was leaving her longtime Hidden Hills mansion that she purchased back in 2014.

But, per People, Kimmy Cakes isn't going anywhere!