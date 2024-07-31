Is Kim Kardashian selling the lavish Hidden Hills mansion she bought with Kanye West?
Los Angeles, California - Is Kim Kardashian selling her longtime Hidden Hills pad? Here's the tea on the latest news!
On Monday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul raised eyebrows when she pulled up to her nephew Tatum's dinosaur-themed birthday party in a lavish, gold gown.
Khloé Kardashian teased her sister, saying, "Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here," adding, "No, you are the party. I love this."
After being dragged by KoKo, Kim explained that she didn't have many clothing options as she was in the middle of "moving."
Yet the reasoning sounded some alarms as it was then assumed that the AHS star was leaving her longtime Hidden Hills mansion that she purchased back in 2014.
But, per People, Kimmy Cakes isn't going anywhere!
A trusted source spilled that the mom of four is temporarily staying out of her mansion while an extra room is being added, but the room is not her controversial underground vault.
Kim purchased the $20 million pad with her ex-husband, Kanye West, but the family didn't officially move into the home until 2017.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian