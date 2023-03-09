Kim Kardashian shows off her green thumb in luxurious garden

Los Angeles, California - Farmer Kimmy Cakes has entered the chat! Kim Kardashian has put a new spin on "gardencore" with a rare look at her large, backyard garden!

Kim Kardashian showed off her stunning home garden on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old gave her millions of Instagram users a rare tour of her homegrown plants and vegetables.



"An afternoon walk in the garden," she can be heard telling fans on her IG stories as she strolls along a path and showed off a series of fruit trees in an orchard outside her Hidden Hills mansion.

"I'm going to start picking some fruits. There's so many amazing ones," Kim adds.

In the following clips, the SKIMs owner walked by an array of different flowers and plants in the huge green space that also included plots for avocados, apples, apricots and pomegranates.

"I love my garden," she captioned one snap that showed an up-close shot of a citrus fruit tree and an orange tree.

The beauty mogul concluded her personal tour with a shot of her large plant bed that contained freshly picked vegetables, such as broccoli and kale.

"Freshly picked," Kim wrote in the pic.

Seriously, is there anything Kimmy Cakes can't do?