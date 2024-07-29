Khloé Kardashian roasts Kim's lavish attire at son's Dino-themed birthday party
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian pulled up to Khloé's son Tatum's birthday bash in true "Kim K" style!
On Sunday, the Kar-Jenners gathered to celebrate the 40-year-old Good American founder's now-two-year-old son at his dinosaur-themed bday party.
KoKo shared a look at the festivities via her Instagram Story which included: a three birthday cake, balloons styled as dinosaur eggs, plus a sign that read "Tatum Two-a-Saurus" next to a large dinosaur statue.
Yet, the SKIMs owner nearly stole the show when she arrived in a sparking gold gown.
Khloé filmed Kim's grand entrance, saying behind the camera, "Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here."
The AHS star, who stood next to her daughter Chicago, explained, "I'm moving, I either had one fancy or workout clothes," hilariously adding, "What do you want?"
But KoKo didn't let up by teasing her sister, "No you are the party, I love this."
Hours later, the mom of two sweetly honored Tatum with a touching post, in which she declared they were "destined to be together."
"I am so proud to be your mommy," Khloé added to the emotional caption.
