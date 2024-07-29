Khloé Kardashian roasts Kim's lavish attire at son's Dino-themed birthday party

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian pulled up to Khloé 's son Tatum's birthday bash in true "Kim K" style!

Khloé (r) teased Kim Kardashian for wearing a gown to her son Tatum's birthday party this weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Sunday, the Kar-Jenners gathered to celebrate the 40-year-old Good American founder's now-two-year-old son at his dinosaur-themed bday party.

KoKo shared a look at the festivities via her Instagram Story which included: a three birthday cake, balloons styled as dinosaur eggs, plus a sign that read "Tatum Two-a-Saurus" next to a large dinosaur statue.

Yet, the SKIMs owner nearly stole the show when she arrived in a sparking gold gown.

Khloé filmed Kim's grand entrance, saying behind the camera, "Oh wowee! The Golden Globe is here."

The AHS star, who stood next to her daughter Chicago, explained, "I'm moving, I either had one fancy or workout clothes," hilariously adding, "What do you want?"



But KoKo didn't let up by teasing her sister, "No you are the party, I love this."