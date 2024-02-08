Is Kim Kardashian's romance with Odell Beckham Jr. getting "serious?"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reportedly sparked up a new romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., but how serious are the supposed lovebirds?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly still seeing Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr., but it seems unclear as to whether the pair's romance is anything serious. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Chatter about the two has taken over the internet, but it seems that there isn't a clear answer on whether or not the love story is the real deal.

Us Weekly reported on Tuesday that insiders had claimed the 42-year-old reality star is "getting serious" with Odell and that the couple is "trying to figure out the next steps."

Kim is famously never one to shy away from the spotlight, but the 31-year-old athlete is far more private, and that difference appears to be on the top of their minds as they weigh whether or not to make their romance public.

However, also on Tuesday, PEOPLE cited insiders who alleged that the relationship is still "pretty casual," adding that the two are not "in any big hurry to jump into something serious."

Both stars have children from previous relationships, with Kim sharing four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and Odell having welcomed a daughter with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood in 2022.