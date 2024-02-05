Does Kim Kardashian really have a new NFL star boo?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian could have a new flame that's heating up!
Is Kimmy Cakes actually dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.?
Having been single since her divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West in 2022 and her relationship with Pete Davidson last year, the reality star may be heading into a new high profile romance.
Kim and Odell were first said to be "hanging out" back in September.
Yet this weekend, the two were again spotted at the same A-list pre-Grammy party hosted by Jay-Z at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.
Kim sported a black leather pants and mid-drift halter top fit and arrived with her sister Khloé Kardashian.
Yet despite being at the same party, a source told the Daily Mail that Kim is working hard to keep her love life out of the public eye.
"Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now," explained the insider. "She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past."
The source also said the SKIMS mogul is "fond" of the Odell and that the two have a "great, friendly relationship."
But could more be going on behind closed doors?
Is Kim Kardashian dating Odell Beckham Jr.?
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver had previously been dating model Lauren Wood, and the two are co-parents to their son Zydn.
Kim is mom to four children with Kanye West: North (10), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (4).
It's unclear if sparks are flying between Kim and the sports star, but she was also seen at his birthday party at the end of last year.
Around the same time, another insider claimed they had "great chemistry."
Neither of them has commented on the status of their relationship, but fans are keeping their eyes peeled for more clues.
