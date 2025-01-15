Kanye West reunites with his kids in Japan after months apart
Tokyo, Japan - Kanye West was spotted back on dad duty with his and Kim Kardashian's kids for the first time in months.
The Gold Digger hitmaker was captured spending quality time with three of his kids in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.
In snaps obtained by The Daily Mail, the rapper was seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo's Ginza district alongside his sons Saint and Psalm, plus his daughter Chicago.
For the outing, Ye rocked an all-black sweatsuit that featured a hoodie. The family was reportedly in the store for about 10 minutes before buying some snacks and heading out.
Noticeably absent from the family moment were the Vultures artist's oldest daughter, North, and his wifey, Bianca Censori – perhaps they were off on their own adventure?
Still, it's reportedly been at least four months since Ye has spent time with his children, which tracks as Kim previously referred to herself as a "single parent."
Is Ye now stepping up as The Kardashians star continues to deal with the devastating LA wildfires?
