Kim Kardashian reveals North's reaction to messy Kanye West divorce

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has revealed how her relationship with her daughter North changed after her divorce from Kanye West .

Thursday's episode of The Kardashians featured the multi-hyphenate dishing on how her pre-teen daughter became more "obsessed" with her after her divorce from Ye.

While playing ping-pong with Kourtney, Kim told her sister, "North is obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends. Like, 'Mom, I love you. You're the best mom, I love you so much'."

The SKIMS co-founder said that North had spent a year "being mad" at Kim, which led Kourt to point out that the mom-daughter rough patch coincided around the same time that Kim and Kanye broke up.

"I think it was all the divorce. It's insane, the turnaround," Kim added of her daughter's behavior.

On a 2023 episode of the reality show, the AHS star got candid about her parenting struggles while revealing that North had preferred spending more time with her dad at the time.