Kim and Kanye's daughter North West hops on viral money trend with Tylil James

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter North had an epic night out with TikToker Tylil James!

North West (r.) got to meet her idol, influencer Tylil James, while out and about in New York City. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thetylilshow

The 11-year-old budding star had a time with her "auntie" LaLa Anthony in the Big Apple, where the pair ran into the influencer.

North and LaLa were seen at the Asian infusion spot Sei Less when they bumped into Tylil, who Kimye's daughter is a huge fan of!

The trio, plus another member of the Twitch streamer's crew, filmed themselves doing the Give Me My Money challenge – where people clap after someone says the phrase "Just give me my money" until the last person goes but doesn't get applause.



North went first before being followed by Tylil and his friend, with LaLa coming last and hilariously getting met with silence.

Ms. Westie did some more viral dance moves with the media personality and Kim's bestie in clips Tylil shared via his Instagram page.