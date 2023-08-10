Kylie Jenner rings in 26th birthday with sexy beach photos

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner rung in her 26th birthday lavish style as she flaunted her curves in a barely-there bikini.

Kylie Jenner dropped new footage from her 26th birthday celebration on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/kyliejenner

All hail King Kylie!

The newly 26-year-old beauty mogul marked her latest trip around the sun in tropical blue waters.

In the photo dump dropped on Thursday, Kylie enjoyed her vacation while rocking a sexy, black string bikini that highlighted her curvy frame.

Though Kylie didn't reveal her location, she simply captioned the carousel of snaps "26" to honor her birthday.

The mom of two's hair was wet and slicked back as she accessorized the bikini with two gold pendant necklaces and a pair of gold huggie earrings.

In one pic, Kylie flashed her chunky blue and green gemstone rings, while another shot featured a turtle swimming in the water.

She also added a snap of herself sitting in the sand as she tips her face up to the sun, revealing her cheeky bathing suit bottom.