Kim and Khloé Kardashian swoon over Usher's Super Bowl halftime show

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kim and Khloé Kardashian have proven themselves to be Usher's biggest fans as they drop inside footage from the musician's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian (r.) shared their love for Usher's Super Bowl performance with their latest social media posts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner crew enjoyed a sisters' day for the ages as Kim, Khloé, and Kendall Jenner all headed to Sin City to watch Sunday's Chiefs-Niners showdown.

The 39-year-old Good American founder, who rocked an Usher t-shirt for the occasion, dropped footage alongside Kim and Kendall during the halftime performance, and the sisters couldn't get enough of the R&B icon's show-stopping performance!

In a final clip shared to Khloé's IG story, the 43-year-old American Horror Story star flashed her "Usher money" – a $100 bill featuring the singer's face on it, that is – as she cheered for the performance.

Along with Kendall, the sisters were seated with long-time La La Anthony, who was just as enthusiastic about the show.

Though Kim opted to watch the game with her family and friends, she made headlines on Saturday as she enjoyed another cozy outing with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., whom the SKIMs founder first sparked dating rumors with in September 2023.