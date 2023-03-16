Kim Kardashian and Kanye West navigate his new wifey and their kids

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has apparently spilled the tea on co-parenting with Kanye "Ye" West amid his new marriage.

Kim Kardashian (r) and Kanye "Ye" West (are apparently making things work amid his rumored marriage to Bianca Censori (c). © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori & kimkardashian

It may have taken Kimmy Cakes some time to warm up to Ye's alleged new bride Bianca Censori.

Yet it was revealed that the exes' are doing "okay" while adjusting to their respective new norms.

Per an insider who dished to ET, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner and the 45-year-old hip-hop mogul are amicable, though the former couple are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim."

The insider further confirmed that Ye's alleged new wifey has been around his and Kim's four kids, and spilled that The Kardashians star "ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it's fine."

"She's really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible. She is looking for someone that adds to her life."

Kimmy Cakes has been single following her split from Pete Davidson but did reveal her desire to remarry and have more kids.