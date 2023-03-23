Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have epic sister-sister night out seeing SZA!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got their Drew Barrymore on during SZA's final leg of her SOS tour.

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Kylie Jenner hit the snooze button on their busy schedules for a fun night out at SZA's concert! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & TikTok/kimkardashian

Following the R&B star's sizzling debut as the newest model for Kim's SKIMs campaign, the two beauty moguls enjoyed a siblings' night out at SZA's LA concert.

The 42-year-old reality star shared clips and pics of the event on her Instagram story, where SZA is seen performing on stage in front of a massive crowd.

Another clip in the reality star's story featured Kim and Kylie sweetly lip-synching to SZA's track, Nobody Gets Me.

But the pair's night didn't end there!