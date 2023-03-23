Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have epic sister-sister night out seeing SZA!

Sister, Sister! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have a fashionable night out while attending SZA's last show for her SOS tour.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got their Drew Barrymore on during SZA's final leg of her SOS tour.

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Kylie Jenner hit the snooze button on their busy schedules for a fun night out at SZA's concert!
Kim Kardashian (l.) and Kylie Jenner hit the snooze button on their busy schedules for a fun night out at SZA's concert!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & TikTok/kimkardashian

Following the R&B star's sizzling debut as the newest model for Kim's SKIMs campaign, the two beauty moguls enjoyed a siblings' night out at SZA's LA concert.

The 42-year-old reality star shared clips and pics of the event on her Instagram story, where SZA is seen performing on stage in front of a massive crowd.

Another clip in the reality star's story featured Kim and Kylie sweetly lip-synching to SZA's track, Nobody Gets Me.

Kourtney Kardashian drops never-before-seen risqué fit pics
Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian drops never-before-seen risqué fit pics

But the pair's night didn't end there!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have an epic night out seeing SZA

Kim Kardashian posted some epic shots of SZA performing on her Instagram story.
Kim Kardashian posted some epic shots of SZA performing on her Instagram story.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

In a clip posted to the SKIMS founder's TikTok account, the two realty stars were seen dancing to SZA's song, Snooze, and playing mini golf while seemingly backstage at the singer's show.

And of course, the fashionable siblings slayed during for their fun night out – with Kimmy Cakes showing off her curvaceous frame in a body-hugging jumpsuit that featured a black-and-white crocodile pattern and a turtleneck. The mom of four paired the ensemble with stunning gray-heels booties.

Meanwhile, the youngest of the famous clan sported a baggy white T-shirt that was layered underneath a strapless cream corset. She completed the lewk with matching cream opera gloves, gray trousers, and a pair of white heeled boots.

All in all, Kim and Kylie could be the sibling duo the world never knew it needed!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & TikTok/kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: