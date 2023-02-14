Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spice things up with steamy poolside pics

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner twinned it up poolside in sexy bikinis, and they posted about it on IG for all to see!

Twinning! Kim Kardashian (l) and Kylie Jenner are poolside hotties in their stunning Instagram snaps. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Though the famous siblings are both reportedly single, they're still hot mamas!

On Monday, Kylie continued to sport bikinis in the winter, and she showed off with new snaps on Instagram.

Yet, this time, she was joined by Kim Kardashian, who matched her youngest sister in a string black bikini set.

The siblings flaunted their curvy bodies and struck sexy poses while basking in the golden sun.

"you my twin," the 25-year-old model captioned the post.

Of course, Kim dropped by the comments section to write, "Always and Forever."

Khloé Kardashian also praised Kylie's post with a twinning ballerina emoji.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters hot, yet random, pics follow Kim's recent winter vacay with her kids sans Kanye "Ye" West and the Kylie Cosmetics owner's alleged split from rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie, who welcomed her second child Aire with Travis nearly a year ago, hasn't commented on the alleged breakup, but it's been reported that the two are "off" again after spending the holidays apart.

Meanwhile, Kimmy Cakes has been single since her split from Pete Davidson, but she hasn't closed the door on love entirely.