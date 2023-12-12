Kylie Jenner twins with Kris at Wonka premiere: "Mommy nights are the best"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shared a look at her night out with her momager Kris at Timothée Chalamet's Wonka premiere in Los Angeles!

Kylie Jenner posed with her momager Kris Jenner (r) after attending Timothée Chalamet's Wonka premiere in LA. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 26-year-old dropped a few glamorous selfies with the Kardashian matriarch after secretly supporting her boyfriend's premiere.

The Instagram dump first featured a sweet, up-close pic of Kylie and Kris twinning in the backseat of the car, with the 67-year-old sporting a pair of stylish shades.

The following snaps showed the Khy founder serving face while rocking a black long-sleeved top and a matching black form-fitting skirt.

Kylie kept her makeup natural while styling her signature ebony tresses in loose waves.

She captioned the post, "Mommy nights are the best nights," while Kris praised her daughter in the comments section, writing, "I love you my precious girl."

The duo was caught sneaking into Timothée's Los Angeles premiere for his upcoming musical film and leaving afterward.