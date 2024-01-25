Kim Kardashian flaunts handbag collection in "out of touch" Balenciaga campaign
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was recently announced as fashion company Balenciaga's official brand ambassador, but fans are still angry about their offensive 2022 holiday campaign.
To promote the Closet Campaign – created to celebrate the return of their iconic Le City Bag, which first hit shelves in 2000 – the Kardashians star launched her first post as a brand ambassador from inside her own accessories closet.
On Tuesday, Kim dropped the campaign shots from fashion photography duo Inez and Vinoodh to her Instagram, accompanied by a cheeky clip showing off her huge Balenciaga bag collection.
Rocking a black skintight bodysuit and a wet hair look, Kimmy posed in front of her many shelves of colorful purses.
When asked how many bags there were in total, the SKIMS mogul had to think.
"My guess will be... 130," she said before stopping to count them.
Including the bag in her hands, the total number came in at a whopping 129.
"I'm one bag off," she laughed to the camera. "You guys, I won!"
Unfortunately for Kim, the comments section under the Instagram post doesn't reflect anything close to a "win" for the star.
Kim Kardashian faces fresh backlash after first Balenciaga partnership post
Balenciaga has made many attempts at damage control after a 2022 ad campaign in which children were photographed with inappropriate set props, including teddy bears in leather harnesses and a page from a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.
After the campaign was met with immediate and severe backlash from the public, the brand issued a series of apologies.
"We... are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photo shoot," they said in a since-deleted Instagram statement, per The New York Times.
"We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form."
While Kim isn't the only celeb to promote Balenciaga since the scandal, her comments section has still been flooded with messages of disappointment and anger from her (former?) fans.
"You're a mother. We didn't forget last years campaign," one user wrote, with many others echoing variations of the phrase "we did not forget."
"I usually respect kim's business decisions so much," said another commenter. "however, this is so tone deaf, and goes against everything she has said publicly."
Another simply wrote, "SO OUT OF TOUCH."
One comment referenced the longstanding feud between Kim and her sister, Kourtney: "Just when I think you're a respectable person again. Kourtney was so right. Anything for money."
