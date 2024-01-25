Kim Kardashian flaunts handbag collection in "out of touch" Balenciaga campaign

Kim Kardashian has shared her first campaign as Balenciaga's official brand ambassador, and fans aren't happy about it. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

To promote the Closet Campaign – created to celebrate the return of their iconic Le City Bag, which first hit shelves in 2000 – the Kardashians star launched her first post as a brand ambassador from inside her own accessories closet.

On Tuesday, Kim dropped the campaign shots from fashion photography duo Inez and Vinoodh to her Instagram, accompanied by a cheeky clip showing off her huge Balenciaga bag collection.

Rocking a black skintight bodysuit and a wet hair look, Kimmy posed in front of her many shelves of colorful purses.

When asked how many bags there were in total, the SKIMS mogul had to think.

"My guess will be... 130," she said before stopping to count them.

Including the bag in her hands, the total number came in at a whopping 129.

"I'm one bag off," she laughed to the camera. "You guys, I won!"

Unfortunately for Kim, the comments section under the Instagram post doesn't reflect anything close to a "win" for the star.