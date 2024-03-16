Kim Kardashian baffles fans with unusual Balenciaga look

Paris, France - Kim Kardashian has opened up her archives from Paris Fashion Week, including one look that's earned quite a polarizing reaction from fans.

Kim Kardashian rocked a very layered look in her latest Instagram post from Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Friday, the 43-year-old reality star dropped several never-before-seen snaps from the City of Love via Instagram.

"Paris Files," she captioned the post.

The first featured Kim topless as she rocked an oversized fur coat and shades, with later photos showing off the details of her hotel room and another look dominated by an extra-large black blazer.

It was the second to last entry that caught the most attention, though, as the snap showed a bare-faced Kim rocking several layers of clothing, including a long-sleeve tee, short-sleeve tee, and multiple tanks with black lace thigh-high socks and matching black boots.

Fans didn't quite know what to make of the ensemble, but they wasted no time cracking jokes about the SKIMs founder's bold choice.

"5th slide is me at the airport when my carry on is overweight," one quipped.

"what I see when I ask my son to clean his room and he's been quiet too long," another wrote.