Kim Kardashian stirs up more controversy with busty Balenciaga fit

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian isn't done looking back at her time at Paris Fashion Week!

Kim Kardashian showed off another racy Balenciaga look from her time at Paris Fashion Week. © IMAGO/Cover-Images

The 43-year-old mogul reminisced over her getaway in the French capital with new pics she posted via Instagram on Wednesday.

The snaps that were taken earlier this week featured Kim rocking yet another Balenciaga fit and showing off a little cleavage, too.

The photo dump's cover shot showed The Kardashians star rocking a chic, animal-print couture coat, plus stylish red shades.

The carousel of snaps further revealed what Kim wore underneath the oversized coat – which wasn't anything at all!

The SKIMs mogul went topless and showed off her busty look with several poses where she let the Balenciaga parka fall open over her assets and taut midriff.

Yet much like Kim's previous attires from the fashion house, the coat received major backlash from IG users due to the brand's scandalous past.

"Aren't you embarrassed?" one fan wrote, while another asked, "Thought u boycotted them?"