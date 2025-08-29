Kim Kardashian takes major step in journey to become a lawyer

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has reached a new milestone in her legal journey!

The 44-year-old reality star has taken the bar exam in California, TMZ reported on Thursday, and is now anxiously awaiting the results.

According to the outlet, Kim sat for the lengthy exam back in late July.

The SKIMS mogul has not attended a traditional law school, instead opting for an apprenticeship program, which she finished in May after six years of studying under lawyer Jessica Jackson.

Kim is following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously served on the defense team of OJ Simpson during his blockbuster 1995 murder trial.

The California bar exam results are set to be released in November.

In the meantime, Kim has been working on her criminal justice reform efforts and has pushed for clemency for several incarcerated individuals.

On Thursday, the mom of four was presented with the Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) Leadership Award in Venice, Italy, in recognition of her work.

During her acceptance speech, Kim called out the aggressive deportation efforts led by President Donald Trump's administration, telling the crowd, "You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that."