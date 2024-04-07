Khloé Kardashian shares beach memories with kids amid lavish family vacay
Turks and Caicos Islands - Khloé Kardashian has documented her tropical family getaway with a series of stunning snaps shared to social media.
The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to flaunt her recent trip to Turks and Caicos with her two kids, True and Tatum, and sisters Kim and Kourtney.
In a carousel post shared Saturday, Khloé dropped several photos of her children playing in the ocean at sunset.
On Sunday, the Good American mogul put herself in the spotlight with posed snaps in the turquoise blue water.
Khloé showed off her famous blonde tresses in the post, seeming to confirm that her recent red dye job was likely just a wig.
KoKo's beachwear included a gold one-piece swimsuit from Kim's SKIMs brand, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and matching bracelets.
Though neither was directly featured in Khloé's posts, Kim and Kourtney shared some enviable footage of their own from the sister's "spring break" getaway.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy tropical getaway with Khloé
The 44-year-old Poosh founder posted a video of the crew riding jet skis, while Kim took the chance to show off her beach body with some sunset bikini snaps.
Though she wasn't seen in any of the posts, Kylie Jenner also showed off pics from a recent tropical getaway – and shut down any lingering pregnancy chatter in the process.
Kim also tagged the 26-year-old makeup mogul in an Instagram story promoting Kylie's new vodka soda drink, Sprinter, which launched last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian