Khloé Kardashian shares beach memories with kids amid lavish family vacay

Turks and Caicos Islands - Khloé Kardashian has documented her tropical family getaway with a series of stunning snaps shared to social media.

Khloé Kardashian (l.) shared a peek inside her Turks and Caicos vacay in a family-filled series of social media snaps. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to flaunt her recent trip to Turks and Caicos with her two kids, True and Tatum, and sisters Kim and Kourtney.

In a carousel post shared Saturday, Khloé dropped several photos of her children playing in the ocean at sunset.

On Sunday, the Good American mogul put herself in the spotlight with posed snaps in the turquoise blue water.

Khloé showed off her famous blonde tresses in the post, seeming to confirm that her recent red dye job was likely just a wig.

KoKo's beachwear included a gold one-piece swimsuit from Kim's SKIMs brand, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and matching bracelets.

Though neither was directly featured in Khloé's posts, Kim and Kourtney shared some enviable footage of their own from the sister's "spring break" getaway.