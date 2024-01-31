Kim Kardashian goes cowgirl chic: "Not my first rodeo"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has gone full rodeo in her latest viral social media pics.

Kim Kardashian dropped some rodeo-inspired snaps via Instagram on Tuesday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Move over, mob wife fashion; there's a new sheriff in town.

The 43-year-old reality star opted for a far different aesthetic from her sisters as she dropped new snaps of herself rocking a black cowboy hat, white tank, and black pants.

"not my first rodeo," Kim captioned the photo dump, which was posted on Tuesday.

The pictures were snapped in a fittingly rustic room, complete with wood panelling and plenty of miniature horses.

The SKIMs founder got some classically back-handed compliments from her younger sister, Khloé, who wrote, "We get it, you're cute, cute a** b***h."

Kim's post comes after her recent skiing trip in Aspen with the 39-year-old Revenge Body star, which she documented in several ski mask snaps dropped over the weekend.

After their dreamy winter getaway, it looks like Kim is ready to channel her inner coastal cowgirl with a whole new look.