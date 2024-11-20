Kim Kardashian cozies up with Tesla robot in controversial posts: "Meet my new friend"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian put on a sexy display while posing with her robotic pal!

Kim Kardashian gave a sultry look at her new robot pal which has led to severe backlash from fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The SKIMs founder gave her Instagram followers more glimpses at her new "friend" on Tuesday after first teasing the high-tech luxury toy the day prior.

In Kim's latest photo dump, the mogul was captured crouched down in front of a gold Tesla Cybercab where the matching robot, Optimus, sat in the front seat.

Naturally, The Kardashians star put a fashionable spin on the shoot as she rocked a black, cropped puffer jacket, a pair of nude stockings that featured a suspender-style top, plus pointed black heels.

More images in the carousel of pics showed the robot seated beside her in the vehicle, along with Kim holding hands with the gadget while seductively sitting on its knee.

Kim first introduced "Optimus" on Monday via X with a clip of Elon Musk's latest creation, but the crossover hasn't exactly received a warm welcome from fans.