Kim Kardashian cozies up with Tesla robot in controversial posts: "Meet my new friend"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian put on a sexy display while posing with her robotic pal!
The SKIMs founder gave her Instagram followers more glimpses at her new "friend" on Tuesday after first teasing the high-tech luxury toy the day prior.
In Kim's latest photo dump, the mogul was captured crouched down in front of a gold Tesla Cybercab where the matching robot, Optimus, sat in the front seat.
Naturally, The Kardashians star put a fashionable spin on the shoot as she rocked a black, cropped puffer jacket, a pair of nude stockings that featured a suspender-style top, plus pointed black heels.
More images in the carousel of pics showed the robot seated beside her in the vehicle, along with Kim holding hands with the gadget while seductively sitting on its knee.
Kim first introduced "Optimus" on Monday via X with a clip of Elon Musk's latest creation, but the crossover hasn't exactly received a warm welcome from fans.
Kim Kardashian's Tesla collab sparks new theories among fans
She captioned the video, "meet my new friend @Tesla," and the footage showed the robot showing off features like blowing kisses and waving "hello."
Yet, followers slammed Kim for showing off the new tech, and others maintained that tech is proof that she and her family voted for President-elect Donald Trump – who has already appointed Elon to a cabinet role.
The Kar-Jenners have been oddly quiet since the controversial politician beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, and there have been rumors that the reality star's close friendship with Ivanka Trump may be to blame.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian