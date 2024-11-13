Is Kim Kardashian keeping quiet on 2024 election because of Ivanka Trump?

Kim Kardashian's notable silence over Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election has fans wondering if her friendship with Ivanka is to blame.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has remained silent over Donald Trump winning the 2024 election – is her close bond with his daughter Ivanka the reason why?

Kim Kardashian (l.) has remained silent over the 2024 election, suggesting that her friendship with Ivanka Trump is the reason.
The 44-year-old fashion mogul has been notably quiet about Trump beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent presidential race.

Amid the silence, fans have wondered if Kim's friendship with the controversial politician's daughter.

The Kardashians star and Ivanka first became pals back in 2014 after running into each other at the Met Gala.

Following Kim's interest in
prison reform and her controversial meeting with then-President Trump in 2020, the two have grown closer throughout the years.

Ivanka was present at Kim's lavish 43rd birthday dinner last year, while the SKIMs founder posted a b-day tribute to the businesswoman via her Instagram story in October.

And lest we forget that Kim and Ivanka also partied in Las Vegas with Kendall Jenner last year!

Meanwhile, Kendall is the only Kar-Jenner who spoke out against Trump's victory, leading to speculation that the rest of the famous family secretly supported the soon-to-be 47th President.

