Kim Kardashian debuts her hidden talent in sporty style

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is the queen of hidden talents, and the reality TV queen and business founder recently showed her sporty side.

Kim Kardashian shows off her cartwheel skills on the beach in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

In her latest Instagram post, Kim is seen showing off her hidden gymnastics talents while on the beach, and if nothing else, fans have to give her an A for effort!



In the snaps and the video, the SKIMS co-founder is seen porting a cropped white top and thong-style swimsuit bottoms as she debuts her ocean-side cartwheel skills.

It seems that Kim's 362 million followers are all about Kim's beachy gymnastics session, as social media users diligently filled the 42-year-old's post with likes and comments.

"The most beautiful thing I've ever seen," one fan wrote, while another commented "No talent my a**!" followed by a winky face.

Earlier this week, Kim posted another series of bikini snaps, but instead of being on the beach, she was chilling poolside at nighttime.