Kim Kardashian's SKIMs shapewear credited with saving fan's life after being shot

Kansas City, Missouri - A 22-year-old woman is crediting Kim Kardashian with saving her life after the reality star's shapewear line helped prevent her from bleeding out after being shot.

Angelina Wiley (r.) credited Kim Kardashian's shapewear line for saving her life after the bodysuit she wore prevented her from bleeding out after she was shot. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & Screenshot/TikTok/@honeygxd

Talk about an endorsement!

Angelina Wiley got the attention of the 42-year-old mogul with a viral TikTok that detailed how a SKIMs bodysuit saved her life.

On January 1, Wiley was shot four times while wearing some of the brand's famous skin-tight shapewear.

"It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out," she said in her video.

Wiley declared she was definitely going to buy more, joking that the brand should be considered "body armor for women."

"Call it fate, or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim."

Though she didn't reveal which specific body suit she was wearing, the brand has a wide range of ultra-tight shapewear designed to create a smoother appearance for one's body.

Kardashian shared Wiley's video on Sunday, adding "Wowww" and a prayer hand emoji. The original TikTok has now been viewed over 1.5 million times.

The Hulu star launched SKIMs back in 2019. Quite the fan of shapewear herself, Kardashian revealed that the desire to create her own brand came out of necessity.