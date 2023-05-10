Kim Kardashian declares her love for "nerds" at Lakers game

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have been spotted at the recent Lakers playoff games , but her heart apparently belongs to the nerds!

Kim Kardashian (r) made an interesting fashion statement while attending the Lakers playoff game! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Don't let Kimmy Cakes' court-side Lakers seats fool you!

On Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMs owner was seen front and center at yet another Lakers playoff match, and her presence seems to have been a good luck charm for Los Angeles NBA team.

But her support doesn't mean she has her eyes on any ballers!

The Kardashians star sported a chic, white graphic T-shirt that had the phrase "I LOVE NERDS" emblazoned across the front.

The top featured a purposeful tear on the neck area and was pulled back to accentuate Kim's slim waist.

She paired the shirt with distressed Balenciaga jeans, a light pink mini Kelly bag, and a high ponytail.