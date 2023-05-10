Kim Kardashian declares her love for "nerds" at Lakers game

Kim Kardashian has been enjoying the Los Angeles Lakers amid the playoffs, but does the reality star have a biased interest in the basketball team?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have been spotted at the recent Lakers playoff games, but her heart apparently belongs to the nerds!

Kim Kardashian (r) made an interesting fashion statement while attending the Lakers playoff game!
Kim Kardashian (r) made an interesting fashion statement while attending the Lakers playoff game!  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Don't let Kimmy Cakes' court-side Lakers seats fool you!

On Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMs owner was seen front and center at yet another Lakers playoff match, and her presence seems to have been a good luck charm for Los Angeles NBA team.

But her support doesn't mean she has her eyes on any ballers!

The Kardashians star sported a chic, white graphic T-shirt that had the phrase "I LOVE NERDS" emblazoned across the front.

The top featured a purposeful tear on the neck area and was pulled back to accentuate Kim's slim waist.

She paired the shirt with distressed Balenciaga jeans, a light pink mini Kelly bag, and a high ponytail.

Is Kim Kardashian secretly dating a Laker?

Kim's latest fashion statement seems to also debunk rumors that the budding lawyer has been at the playoffs because she's secretly dating a Lakers player.

Per TMZ, the reality star's attendance was not due to her "supporting" a supposed love interest on the team, as she really is fan of the team.

It appears when it comes to a potential future boo, Kim's got nerds on the brain!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

