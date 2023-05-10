Kim Kardashian declares her love for "nerds" at Lakers game
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have been spotted at the recent Lakers playoff games, but her heart apparently belongs to the nerds!
Don't let Kimmy Cakes' court-side Lakers seats fool you!
On Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMs owner was seen front and center at yet another Lakers playoff match, and her presence seems to have been a good luck charm for Los Angeles NBA team.
But her support doesn't mean she has her eyes on any ballers!
The Kardashians star sported a chic, white graphic T-shirt that had the phrase "I LOVE NERDS" emblazoned across the front.
The top featured a purposeful tear on the neck area and was pulled back to accentuate Kim's slim waist.
She paired the shirt with distressed Balenciaga jeans, a light pink mini Kelly bag, and a high ponytail.
Is Kim Kardashian secretly dating a Laker?
Kim's latest fashion statement seems to also debunk rumors that the budding lawyer has been at the playoffs because she's secretly dating a Lakers player.
Per TMZ, the reality star's attendance was not due to her "supporting" a supposed love interest on the team, as she really is fan of the team.
It appears when it comes to a potential future boo, Kim's got nerds on the brain!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire