Did Kim Kardashian reveal Khloé is back with Tristan Thompson?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is facing heat from fans after she showed some love for Khloé Kardashian 's ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian (l) gave a shoutout to Tristan Thompson after Saturday's NBA Playoff game. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old SKIMs founder was courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors during Saturday's NBA Playoff game.

Kim took to Instagram to show her love for one particular player, much to fans' chagrin.

"Oi @realtristan13," she captioned a snap of Tristan waving at the camera.

Given the 32-year-old athlete's penchant for infidelity, most fans were not approving of the shoutout.

"I know Kim did not go to lakers game to support cheating Tristan," one fan said.

"Kim K only at the game to make sure Tristan isn't up to something," another joked.

The story has also reignited speculation that the Good American founder and the new Laker, who share two children, are back together.

Fan disapproval aside, could Kimmy's story be a major hint that Khloé and Tristan are officially rekindling their romance?